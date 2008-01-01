webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Infinity Ward
http://www.infinityward.com
Woodland Hills, California
United States
Tester/QA
Full Time
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
2
Associate
High School or equivalent
QA Tester

We currently have openings for on-site Quality Assurance Testers.  

The chosen candidates will be responsible for executing QA procedures as assigned by the QA Manager to help ensure the highest level of quality in our project. The ideal candidate will have prior experience working within the video game industry. 

Essential Tasks:

Perform scripted, ad hoc and regression testing 

Enter and maintain bugs via our bug tracking system 

Provide well thought out and constructive game play feedback 

Able to work within a team and individually 

Additional tasks as assigned by the QA Manager 

AAA title experience a plus 

At least two shipped titles a plus

