We currently have openings for on-site Quality Assurance Testers.

The chosen candidates will be responsible for executing QA procedures as assigned by the QA Manager to help ensure the highest level of quality in our project. The ideal candidate will have prior experience working within the video game industry.

Essential Tasks:

Perform scripted, ad hoc and regression testing

Enter and maintain bugs via our bug tracking system

Provide well thought out and constructive game play feedback

Able to work within a team and individually

Additional tasks as assigned by the QA Manager

AAA title experience a plus

At least two shipped titles a plus