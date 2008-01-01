We currently have openings for on-site Quality Assurance Testers.
The chosen candidates will be responsible for executing QA procedures as assigned by the QA Manager to help ensure the highest level of quality in our project. The ideal candidate will have prior experience working within the video game industry.
Essential Tasks:
Perform scripted, ad hoc and regression testing
Enter and maintain bugs via our bug tracking system
Provide well thought out and constructive game play feedback
Able to work within a team and individually
Additional tasks as assigned by the QA Manager
AAA title experience a plus
At least two shipped titles a plus