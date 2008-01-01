QA Supervisor

This is a ‘hands-on’ Project Leader / Department Supervisor type QA Test position – working with AAA multi platform games. It combines expert testing ability with the management skills required to oversee and guide large teams.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message