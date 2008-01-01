webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Bethesda Softworks
Website:
http://bethsoft.com/
Location:
Rockville, Maryland
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Tester/QA
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School Not Completed
QA Supervisor

This is a ‘hands-on’ Project Leader / Department Supervisor type QA Test position – working with AAA multi platform games. It combines expert testing ability with the management skills required to oversee and guide large teams. 

Responsibilities

  • Ability to effectively supervise an in-house, outsourced or offsite QA group
  • Responsible for resource management and prioritization
  • Responsible for overall test scheduling for project(s)
  • Responsible for driving each projects daily deliverables to success
  • Interact directly with Development team to discuss test scheduling and issues
  • Help track and manage the direction of all test teams and all projects in test
  • Detailed tracking and timely reporting of work progress and deliverables to Production, Development and QA Management
  • Diagnose and communicate issues at a high-quality level (i.e., complex bug troubleshooting and scheduling conflicts) to upper management 
  • Takes ownership of the project database; ensuring continuous high quality on bug entry, timely response on requests for more information; and is able to speak knowledgeably towards major issues within the game
  • Interface regularly with management and testers to obtain and exchange information
  • Effectively and objectively, communicate the status and risks of the project to QA Management and Production
  • Ability to use extensive knowledge as a Tester/Lead to vet and help shape testing plans for both long term goals as well as shape and manage the daily testing needs of multiple projects.
  • Along with QA Management, help to create test structure and oversees test plan creation
  • Supervise and vet the creation of test cases and test suites that cover all game functionality
  • Offer guidance to Leads on processing and dealing with development changes to efficiently test
  • Offer guidance to all testers in the troubleshooting of bugs of a complex nature when needed
  • Provide thoughtful and professional feedback on tester and Lead performance as well as gameplay related issues
  • Proactively gather feedback from Production / Development and monitor satisfaction levels with testing
  • Assist in the creation and implementation of training materials for team members
  • Coach and mentor testers on approved QA processes

Requirements

  • 3 - 5  years AAA Games test experience across multiple platforms as a QA Lead or higher
  • Shipped at least one AAA title as QA Lead or higher
  • BS in Computer Science or previous experience in Test Automation is desired
  • Proven background in Game Test process and procedures
  • Experience testing games on a variety of platforms such as console, on line and mobile
  • Extensive hands on experience with Game Certification processes and testing through MS and Sony
  • Strong analytical skills in reviewing all design-related information and interpreting areas of risk in testing
  • Excellent team work required
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Strong conflict resolution skills
  • Flexibility to changing priorities
  • Self motivated, with strong work ethic and ability to work with limited supervision
  • Advanced skill set for using Windows applications and Hardware as well as a demonstrated skill set with consoles
  • Knowledge and experience with tools for scheduling and tracking deliverables
  • Proficient with MS Office
