Location:
Rockville, Maryland
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School Not Completed
QA Supervisor
This is a ‘hands-on’ Project Leader / Department Supervisor type QA Test position – working with AAA multi platform games. It combines expert testing ability with the management skills required to oversee and guide large teams.
Responsibilities
- Ability to effectively supervise an in-house, outsourced or offsite QA group
- Responsible for resource management and prioritization
- Responsible for overall test scheduling for project(s)
- Responsible for driving each projects daily deliverables to success
- Interact directly with Development team to discuss test scheduling and issues
- Help track and manage the direction of all test teams and all projects in test
- Detailed tracking and timely reporting of work progress and deliverables to Production, Development and QA Management
- Diagnose and communicate issues at a high-quality level (i.e., complex bug troubleshooting and scheduling conflicts) to upper management
- Takes ownership of the project database; ensuring continuous high quality on bug entry, timely response on requests for more information; and is able to speak knowledgeably towards major issues within the game
- Interface regularly with management and testers to obtain and exchange information
- Effectively and objectively, communicate the status and risks of the project to QA Management and Production
- Ability to use extensive knowledge as a Tester/Lead to vet and help shape testing plans for both long term goals as well as shape and manage the daily testing needs of multiple projects.
- Along with QA Management, help to create test structure and oversees test plan creation
- Supervise and vet the creation of test cases and test suites that cover all game functionality
- Offer guidance to Leads on processing and dealing with development changes to efficiently test
- Offer guidance to all testers in the troubleshooting of bugs of a complex nature when needed
- Provide thoughtful and professional feedback on tester and Lead performance as well as gameplay related issues
- Proactively gather feedback from Production / Development and monitor satisfaction levels with testing
- Assist in the creation and implementation of training materials for team members
- Coach and mentor testers on approved QA processes
Requirements
- 3 - 5 years AAA Games test experience across multiple platforms as a QA Lead or higher
- Shipped at least one AAA title as QA Lead or higher
- BS in Computer Science or previous experience in Test Automation is desired
- Proven background in Game Test process and procedures
- Experience testing games on a variety of platforms such as console, on line and mobile
- Extensive hands on experience with Game Certification processes and testing through MS and Sony
- Strong analytical skills in reviewing all design-related information and interpreting areas of risk in testing
- Excellent team work required
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Strong conflict resolution skills
- Flexibility to changing priorities
- Self motivated, with strong work ethic and ability to work with limited supervision
- Advanced skill set for using Windows applications and Hardware as well as a demonstrated skill set with consoles
- Knowledge and experience with tools for scheduling and tracking deliverables
- Proficient with MS Office
