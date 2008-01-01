Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Mac OS X, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
QA Standup Leader
Role Description
Work with Versus Evil to establish a new fully functional QA group in Brazil. You’ll be starting from scratch to help assemble a team of QA testers, establish their best practices, and work toward making the new QA team self-sufficient. This is a contract role to start with 6-8 weeks with the expectation you’ll be able to travel down to South America for a large piece of this time to help facilitate this stand-up in person while working from home the rest of the time. We'll have check-ins every quarter afterwards to help facilitate the stand-up and ensure everything is moving in the right direction. We’re looking for experience in both QA practices as well leadership in helping create this team.
Responsibilities
- Lead, recruit, coach, and mentor a new QA team.
- Develop and establish best practices and methods for a quality QA experience.
- Help develop the schedule, planning, and execution of the new QA studio.
- Drive test development, estimation, planning, execution, reporting, and closure methods.
- Identify metrics and monitoring methods
- Analyze product quality and usability, associated system limitations, and report on risk.
- Establish quality general testing plans
- Train teach use of the basic QA platforms and reporting systems
- Identify and layout Hardware as required for QA
- Other duties as assigned.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent experience
- A minimum of 5 years experience in leading test teams
- A minimum of 5 years experience in management
- Experience with gray / black box test methods
- Demonstrated experience in test planning for complex features / systems
- Passion for video games and software quality
