Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
QA Lead
Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.
What you’ll do...
- Create a test plan to help define and organize the testing effort.
- Identify the moving parts of the game and ensure QA coverage in all areas.
- Manage your team as well as act as single point of contact for the project’s QA activity.
- Ensure the team finds and documents bugs in a clear, complete and concise manner.
- Database management, ensuring the bug database reflects the latest status by finding duplicates and making sure bugs are moved to the appropriate people.
- Assist in training and mentoring new testers in the basics of testing the game and QA testing policies and procedures.
- Coach other testers in different testing techniques.
- Improve testing effectiveness.
- Encourage testers to break the game beyond the obvious approaches.
- Work closely with other department leads to identify potential development issues or trouble areas
Ideally you will have…
- Seen multiple AAA titles from beginning to end in a formal QA environment.
- Extensive QA experience on FPS titles and managing a full QA team.
- Exceptional communication skills.
- An understanding of the QA process inside out and ability to demonstrate that you have no difficulty making tough decisions when it comes to QA or people management
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.