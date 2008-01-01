QA Director

Work with Versus Evil to establish a new fully functional QA group in Brazil. You’ll be starting from scratch to help assemble a team of QA testers, establish their best practices, and work toward making the new QA team self-sufficient. This is a contract role to start with 6-8 weeks with the expectation you’ll be able to travel down to South America for a large piece of this time to help facilitate this stand-up in person while working from home the rest of the time. We'll have check-ins every quarter afterwards to help facilitate the stand-up and ensure everything is moving in the right direction. We’re looking for experience in both QA practices as well leadership in helping create this team.

