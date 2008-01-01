Runic Games, creators of Torchlight I and II, is looking for a QA/CSR Analyst to join us in our next adventure: Hob, an upcoming action adventure game for PC and Console. We are seeking a highly personable, dedicated team member who works well in a collaborative environment and loves helping others. In the leadup to launch, this individual will work in our QA department as a game tester. Once Hob has shipped, this role will shift to being a Customer Support Representative for our various game products and services.

This is a fulltime contract position out of our downtown Seattle offices for 5+ months with an option to extend or transition into a salaried position. This role may be filled by two separate candidates if those individuals surpass our qualifications.

Responsibilities (QA)

Provide written reports on bugs/unwanted software behaviors.

Playing and testing game products.

Providing qualitative and quantitative feedback about the software as requested.

Responsibilities (CSR)

Address and resolve incoming support requests through a web ticketing system.

Maintain documentation of customer interactions.

Handle customer complaints and provide appropriate solutions.

Escalate tickets as needed.

Engage professionally with customers in plain language .

Qualifications