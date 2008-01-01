Location:
Seattle, Washington
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
High School or equivalent
QA/CSR Analyst
Runic Games, creators of Torchlight I and II, is looking for a QA/CSR Analyst to join us in our next adventure: Hob, an upcoming action adventure game for PC and Console. We are seeking a highly personable, dedicated team member who works well in a collaborative environment and loves helping others. In the leadup to launch, this individual will work in our QA department as a game tester. Once Hob has shipped, this role will shift to being a Customer Support Representative for our various game products and services.
This is a fulltime contract position out of our downtown Seattle offices for 5+ months with an option to extend or transition into a salaried position. This role may be filled by two separate candidates if those individuals surpass our qualifications.
Responsibilities (QA)
- Provide written reports on bugs/unwanted software behaviors.
- Playing and testing game products.
- Providing qualitative and quantitative feedback about the software as requested.
Responsibilities (CSR)
- Address and resolve incoming support requests through a web ticketing system.
- Maintain documentation of customer interactions.
- Handle customer complaints and provide appropriate solutions.
- Escalate tickets as needed.
- Engage professionally with customers in plain language.
Qualifications
- Familiarity with support ticketing systems and best practices.
- Strong written communications skills.
- High degree of empathy.
- Be willing to ask clarifying questions when policy or procedure is not understood.
- Ability to provide clear details and instructions for bugs and reproducibility.
- Able to find, identify and prioritize bugs based on instructions and goals set by QA manager.
- Strong familiarity with video games.
- Team player without ego.
- Have a positive attitude and a constant drive to succeed.
- Strong creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.
- High technical ability to diagnose issues with software and hardware at an intermediate to advanced level (CS degree is not required).
- 6 months of previous QA testing experience.
- 6 months to 1+ year of previous Customer Support experience is strongly preferred.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.