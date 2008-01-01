Home
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Prop Artist
Responsibilities:
Constructs hero art and environment props to include modeling, mapping, materials, and texturing
Develops, experiments, and advances the assets throughout the development cycle
Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete the gameplay worlds
Experience/Skills:
1+ year of industry experience working on different platforms
Working knowledge of Photoshop, Maya, ZBrush, Substance and/or other 3D software
Good sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition
Ability to manage and maintain large number of assets
Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!
Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!
Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
More Jobs Like This
