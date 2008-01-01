webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Prop Artist

Responsibilities:

  • Constructs hero art and environment props to include modeling, mapping, materials, and texturing
  • Develops, experiments, and advances the assets throughout the development cycle
  • Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
  • Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
  • Works directly with other artists, designers,  and engineers to complete the gameplay worlds

 

Experience/Skills:

  • 1+ year of industry experience working on different platforms
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, Maya, ZBrush, Substance and/or other 3D software
  • Good sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition
  • Ability to manage and maintain large number of assets
  • Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!
  • Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
