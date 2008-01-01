Location:
94404, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Prop Artist
Sanzaru Games is looking for an exceptional Prop and Hero Art Artist to join our cutting edge, experienced development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.
As a Prop and Hero Art Artist, you will work directly with the art leads to create featured assets and collaborate with other disciplines to establish highly interactive and detailed scenes.
Responsibilities:
- Constructs hero art and environment props to include modeling, mapping, materials, and texturing
- Develops, experiments, and advances the assets throughout the development cycle
- Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
- Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
- Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete the gameplay worlds
Experience/Skills:
- 1-2 years of industry or related experience desired, but not necessary
- Working knowledge of Photoshop, Maya, ZBrush, Substance and/or other 3D software
- Good sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition
- Ability to manage and maintain large number of assets
- Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!
- Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!
- Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
