Prop Artist

Sanzaru Games is looking for an exceptional Prop and Hero Art Artist to join our cutting edge, experienced development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.

As a Prop and Hero Art Artist, you will work directly with the art leads to create featured assets and collaborate with other disciplines to establish highly interactive and detailed scenes.

Responsibilities:

Constructs hero art and environment props to include modeling, mapping, materials, and texturing

Develops, experiments, and advances the assets throughout the development cycle

Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game

Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques

Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete the gameplay worlds

Experience/Skills: