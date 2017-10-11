We are looking for an experienced game-play programmer to work on our forthcoming Football (soccer) game as well as other games in the future.

No need for big lists of needs here - You'll know if you can do this as will we.

Game-play – experienced C++ coder, able to make quick start on unfamiliar code-base. Experience in general game-play coding (player, AI, rules) an advantage. Mobile and / or PC platform experience. Optimization and efficient coding skills a distinct advantage.

UI skills and experience also interesting as there are more than one role being hired for.

This role is (are) in house preferably in our Central Florida location although we are willing to discuss remote for some of the work.

We will consider an exceptional freelancer not in house, providing you can show success in remote working.