Production Coordinator

Role Summary:

Coordinate projects and day-to-day operations for Production team within the Games & Digital Platforms department including: updating schedules, tracking data, managing assets and facilitating communications.

Essential Responsibilities:

Scheduling internal and external meetings

Coordinate updates for weekly production status meetings

Generate, maintain, and track all notes and outcomes from meetings

Maintain and update project calendars for producers and production

Coordinate and traffic in routine approval requests for partner submissions

Coordinate and traffic all internal asset requests that aid in game production and marketing development

Organize, track, and manage all master product assets

Serve as front of line point of contact for routine cross-divisional needs

Keep track of all conferences that the Production team may want to attend

Other duties/special projects are required as needed and assigned by supervisor

Basic Qualifications:

Working Knowledge of Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

1+ years of administrative or production experience in fast-paced working environment

Must be very organized and extremely detail-oriented

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills

Knowledge of the digital space with a passion for entertainment and video games

Additional Job Requirements

Interested candidate must submit a resume/CV through www.nbcunicareers.com to be considered

Must be willing to work in Glendale, CA

Bachelor’s Degree preferred

Self-starter who is able to anticipate the teams needs and will proactively take the initiative to keep projects moving forward

Excellent time management skills

Strong problem-solving/troubleshooting skills

Strong ability to multi-task under pressure

Team Player