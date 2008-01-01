Production Coordinator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)

The Age of Learning Publishing team is seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Production Coordinator. This position will require the Production Coordinator to use his or her expertise and experience in content creation management to oversee books and related materials as they move swiftly through the production pipeline, while ensuring product quality and meeting deadlines.

This Production Coordinator will also engage with and support our development and creative teams in generating a high-level localized experience for ABCMouse Learning Activities. The ideal candidate has some experience within publishing, entertainment and/or education. Our environment is fast-paced, so flexibility is a must.

Responsibilities:

Managing the production process from start to finish. This requires overseeing multiple pieces of content in varying stages of production.

Creating workflows and schedules

Problem-solving and troubleshooting

Ensuring that proper approvals are obtained from key stakeholders, and making sure that required changes are implemented as needed

Working with other teams in an efficient and collaborative manner

Communicating with supervisors, appropriate production staff, and other teams regarding all work progress

Meeting all deadlines, as determined by the production team

Attending and participating in localization meetings, as needed



Desired Skills and Experience:

A minimum of two years’ experience working in product management, preferably in the publishing, entertainment or educational fields. Production experience with a focus on localized content is helpful.

Functional ability to read, write, speak, and understand Spanish

Detail-oriented approach

Self-motivated with excellent organizational and communication skills

Some experience in localization tools, processes, practices, and content management a plus

Knowledge of, or willingness to learn, applicable software and hardware

International background and experience with different cultures a plus

Experience with content management systems, as well as web and desktop applications

Candidates interested in a full-time, in-house role are strong preferred and will be considered.

Please apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=ohQf3fw9&s=Gamasutra