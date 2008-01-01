Location:
Glendale, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Android, iOS, Other
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
Production Coordinator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)
The Age of Learning Publishing team is seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Production Coordinator. This position will require the Production Coordinator to use his or her expertise and experience in content creation management to oversee books and related materials as they move swiftly through the production pipeline, while ensuring product quality and meeting deadlines.
This Production Coordinator will also engage with and support our development and creative teams in generating a high-level localized experience for ABCMouse Learning Activities. The ideal candidate has some experience within publishing, entertainment and/or education. Our environment is fast-paced, so flexibility is a must.
Responsibilities:
- Managing the production process from start to finish. This requires overseeing multiple pieces of content in varying stages of production.
- Creating workflows and schedules
- Problem-solving and troubleshooting
- Ensuring that proper approvals are obtained from key stakeholders, and making sure that required changes are implemented as needed
- Working with other teams in an efficient and collaborative manner
- Communicating with supervisors, appropriate production staff, and other teams regarding all work progress
- Meeting all deadlines, as determined by the production team
- Attending and participating in localization meetings, as needed
Desired Skills and Experience:
- A minimum of two years’ experience working in product management, preferably in the publishing, entertainment or educational fields. Production experience with a focus on localized content is helpful.
- Functional ability to read, write, speak, and understand Spanish
- Detail-oriented approach
- Self-motivated with excellent organizational and communication skills
- Some experience in localization tools, processes, practices, and content management a plus
- Knowledge of, or willingness to learn, applicable software and hardware
- International background and experience with different cultures a plus
- Experience with content management systems, as well as web and desktop applications
Candidates interested in a full-time, in-house role are strong preferred and will be considered.
Please apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=ohQf3fw9&s=Gamasutra
