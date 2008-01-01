As Product Marketing Manager you are responsible for the outbound marketing activities for Warframe. Your master craftsmanship of messaging and positioning defines and drives your development of innovative and effective user-acquisition and retention programs that further grow the game and its brand. Your leadership and communication skills inspire, empower and guide your stellar marketing team to succeed with the game and their careers. You know that having a laser eye for detail and quality is paramount to the success of your programs along with organized precise execution. Any manager worth his or her salt will pass the first detail skills test by integrating the words, unicorns and rainbows cleverly into their cover letter when applying. You are a master of flawless execution and don't mind getting your hands dirty if it means getting the job done.

Responsibilities:

Work with the Director of Marketing to conceive, plan and execute marketing campaigns that delight Warframe fans and help grow the player base on a global scale on all platforms

Collaborate with development team to understand future milestones and direction/vision of the game and its goals; know the product inside/out technically and gameplay-wise to exhaust all opportunities for promotion

Oversee the day-to-day project management and execution of marketing initiatives, tracking team tasking, resources, deliverables and deadlines

Manage, train, mentor a team of talented marketing coordinators to work with development, multimedia, PR, web development, and any third party contractors working on marketing related tasks to execute flawless marketing initiatives

Develop, implement and manage brand strategies that focus on Warframe user acquisition and retention; work closing with Community Management to ensure accuracy and alignment of marketing materials with the current state of the game

Assist with creative production of advertising and core branding to develop communication and brand consistency across all user touch points; assist with copywriting/editing/positioning

Ensure marketing assets, web content, and community materials meet the caliber of brand expectations and strategic brand goals and are delivered on-time

Gather market data to measure effectiveness of marketing activities and report marketing progress and ROI to other departments/teams

Monitor key trends in the industry space and provide analysis as needed, i.e. analyze consumer research and business data to intelligently guide strategies and marketing investment

Estimate marketing budgets and accurately track, manage and report on costs

Work closely with 1st and 3rd party partners to encourage and maximize cooperative promotional opportunities

Qualifications: