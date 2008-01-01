Location:
Costa Mesa, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox 360
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Product Marketing Manager
As Product Marketing Manager you are responsible for the outbound marketing activities for Warframe. Your master craftsmanship of messaging and positioning defines and drives your development of innovative and effective user-acquisition and retention programs that further grow the game and its brand. Your leadership and communication skills inspire, empower and guide your stellar marketing team to succeed with the game and their careers. You know that having a laser eye for detail and quality is paramount to the success of your programs along with organized precise execution. Any manager worth his or her salt will pass the first detail skills test by integrating the words, unicorns and rainbows cleverly into their cover letter when applying. You are a master of flawless execution and don't mind getting your hands dirty if it means getting the job done.
Responsibilities:
- Work with the Director of Marketing to conceive, plan and execute marketing campaigns that delight Warframe fans and help grow the player base on a global scale on all platforms
- Collaborate with development team to understand future milestones and direction/vision of the game and its goals; know the product inside/out technically and gameplay-wise to exhaust all opportunities for promotion
- Oversee the day-to-day project management and execution of marketing initiatives, tracking team tasking, resources, deliverables and deadlines
- Manage, train, mentor a team of talented marketing coordinators to work with development, multimedia, PR, web development, and any third party contractors working on marketing related tasks to execute flawless marketing initiatives
- Develop, implement and manage brand strategies that focus on Warframe user acquisition and retention; work closing with Community Management to ensure accuracy and alignment of marketing materials with the current state of the game
- Assist with creative production of advertising and core branding to develop communication and brand consistency across all user touch points; assist with copywriting/editing/positioning
- Ensure marketing assets, web content, and community materials meet the caliber of brand expectations and strategic brand goals and are delivered on-time
- Gather market data to measure effectiveness of marketing activities and report marketing progress and ROI to other departments/teams
- Monitor key trends in the industry space and provide analysis as needed, i.e. analyze consumer research and business data to intelligently guide strategies and marketing investment
- Estimate marketing budgets and accurately track, manage and report on costs
- Work closely with 1st and 3rd party partners to encourage and maximize cooperative promotional opportunities
Qualifications:
- 2-4 years experience in a comparable Product Management role (marketing management, brand management or product management) in the games industry; 1-2 years in the Free-to-Play market required
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related field required, MBA preferred
- Beyond compare organization and project management skills. Must have the ability to work on numerous tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment
- Excellent communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills
- Proven leadership skills of a marketing team of 3 or more staff
- Strong understanding of marketing, promotions and pricing strategies, analysis and trends, product positioning, creative and media strategies, PR and promotional activity, all in the online realm
- Quantitative, analytical and problem solving skills. Must be very comfortable with data analysis
- Ability to leverage metrics and stats to make well-informed decisions, and reinforce marketing instincts with meticulous analysis and research; ability to use data to build business cases with a focus on ROI
- Proficiency with MS Office Suite
