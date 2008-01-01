Description: Pixelberry Studios is a rapidly growing developer of story-driven mobile games. We’ve had a lot of commercial success -- our first three releases have made the Top Grossing charts -- but we also try hard to make a positive difference in our players’ lives and the world at large. For instance, we’ve promoted special content in our games to raise money and awareness for nonprofits like the Cybersmile Foundation and the National Eating Disorders Association. We think games can and should be a powerful force for good, and our company culture reflects that mindset.

We’re looking for a talented Product Manager to help us make data-driven improvements to our newest Top 20 Grossing mobile game, Choices: Stories You Play. The ideal candidate will possess:

The intellectual curiosity necessary to research a product and ask the right questions about how to improve it;

A love for developing intuitive hypotheses of usage and gameplay to answer those questions;

The scientific chops to develop and execute tests of those hypotheses;

The design knowledge and communications ability to make product recommendations based on those results;

A love of games, interactive entertainment, and fiction;

A penchant for learning quickly and adopting new roles as circumstances require;

And, most importantly, the ability to thrive as part of a very close and very diverse team.

A successful applicant will quickly see why members of the Pixelberry family tend to stick around for the long haul. We all work from home two days a week. We get awesome health insurance and free meals. Our office is a two-minute walk from the San Antonio Caltrain station in Mountain View. Finally, our co-founders are among the most experienced and successful team leaders in the entire mobile games industry, meaning that there is no better place to learn and grow.

Minimum Requirements:

At least 3 years of experience in a Product Management or Analyst role at a mobile-first tech company (ideally mobile games)

Fluent in Excel and Google Docs for Work

Extensive management of A/B tests and experiments

Intermediate or better SQL

BA or BS degree (ideally in a quantitative or social scientific field)

Bonus Requirements: