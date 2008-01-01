Location:
Irvine, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Project Management
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Product Manager (Mobile)
Product Manager – Unreleased Mobile Game Title
ESTsoft Inc. has an opening available at its office in Irvine, California for an experienced games industry veteran to assume the role of Product Manager, a leader actively engaged in the planning, management, launch, and operations of live service for a premium mobile game title.
Job Duties & Responsibilities:
- Actively manages the micro-transaction based model of a premium free-to-play mobile game product, including working to aid in determining shop pricing, promotion planning and support, new item introductions, sales forecasts, and shop updates
- Extensively communicates and coordinates with third party development team in Korea to create and execute plans for service launch and ongoing operations, address issues, and schedule & carry out regular service maintenance while representing publisher’s interests with professionalism and clarity
- Manages direct staff and works with interdepartmental managers to organize tasks and complete objectives to maintain a high-quality level of service while designing and meeting projected deadlines and schedules
- Engages in activities related to complete game service planning, research, and maintenance, including development of outreach and engagement initiatives and staying on top of the latest trends in premium mobile games
- Plans highly optimized performance marketing campaigns, working with third party ad services providers within specified budgets to suit the needs of the title, driving installs and overall app performance
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Previous experience as a Product Manager or Operations Manager launching and maintaining a live mobile game service
- Adept knowledge of user acquisition and performance marketing methodologies with a focus on ROI analysis and A/B testing with broad knowledge of strategies and services in the UA space
- Able to effectively work in a team environment and on individual projects with minimal supervision; must be a proactive problem solver willing to take initiative to discover and resolve service related issues
- Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Google Apps, statistics, and sales forecast & review frameworks
- Must be willing to work irregular hours for service maintenance and emergency situations
- Active engagement and genuine interest in current industry news, with the ability to identify current mobile game trends and culture
- Fluent in Korean (Plus, but not required)
