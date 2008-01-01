Product Manager, Interactive Games

YOUR CAREER! We are growing in the publishing space and looking to incubate new ideas – this is a great time to join the team and help us shape the organization! Our team will create games and interactive experiences that extend engagement with the company’s franchises on mobile, console, PC and emerging platforms such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Responsible for driving product vision, business strategy, improved game performance and increased player engagement for the mobile platform business within the Games & Digital Platforms Group.

Job Duties

Create/discover new levers, channels and best practice strategies to grow the Digital Platform’s Group’s user base, with an emphasis on our mobile titles. Think outside the box and closely watch strategies across the app ecosystem

Work with Game Studios and Marketing leads from Paid Acquisition, Brand, Consumer Research, Corporate Development, and others to develop and execute integrated marketing plans through all phases of product development

Leverage existing user acquisition channels, including advertising, awareness, integrated media, community and PR in developing a repeatable growth playbook spanning distribution across an app’s full lifecycle

Be a leader in soft launching our apps, ensuring that we have the right processes to release optimized hits worldwide

Identify and analyze best practices for optimization and feature implementation

Exhibit sound product judgment to influence the roadmap of several games

Drive user and competitive research to uncover user segments and identify player needs and product value propositions that resonate with discreet audience segments

Basic Qualifications

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, including presentation skills.

Advanced computer skills (specifically to include Word, PowerPoint Excel, and Photoshop) and working knowledge of technical aspects of key gaming platforms, including PC and console.

Strong attention to detail, including working with milestone schedules, budgets, and approvals databases.

Exceptional analytical and quantitative modeling skills with a focus on data-driven decision making.

Ability to juggle multiple priorities and create a sense of urgency in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Familiarity with the interactive gaming market and an ability to play through mobile, console and PC games.

Passion for business, technology and delivering world-class consumer gaming experiences, and the drive to execute those ideas cross-functionally.

Nimbleness and comfort responding quickly to a rapidly evolving marketplace.

2+ years of experience working in product management at digital/gaming companies and/or film studios.

History of working with a wide variety of business disciplines and stakeholders while delivering exceptional follow-up/follow-through.

Additional Job Requirements

Bachelor's degree required; MBA preferred.

Interested candidates must submit a resume/CV online to be considered

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States