Company Name:
Visual Concepts
Website:
http://www.vcentertainment.com
Location:
Novato, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
PRODUCER, TOOLS - NBA 2K

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

NBA 2K17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC is the highest Metacritic-rated sports game of this generation with critics such as Game Informer stating that “in the world of sports sims, no other game feels like it’s even on the same level as NBA 2K17” with “unrivaled gameplay, presentation and game modes.” Forbes noted that “NBA 2K’s depth continues to set the bar for the genre” and GameSpot raves “it makes me wish that every sport got the same treatment that basketball does in NBA 2K17.”

As “the uncontested developer of sports videogames” (PlayStation LifeStyle), Visual Concepts is committed to gaming and technical innovation everywhere. 

With the upcoming launch of NBA 2K18, we’re seeking a passionate and brilliant Producer to help identify, design, develop, and deploy our in-house game development tools used by artists and designers. This is a rare opportunity for the top talent and the brightest and most innovative few to become part one of the world's most successful game franchises once again redefining what's capable.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of experience in game development in a production capacity for console games
  • Experience with the development and support of interactive UI tools used in game development
  • A keen eye for quality and the ability to differentiate between what’s good and what’s not
  • Passion for sports and basketball and a familiarity with the NBA 2K franchise is a plus

 

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=38&rid=2103

 

 

