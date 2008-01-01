Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Producer (Temporary)
A Producer at Infinity Ward is the primary point of contact for all scheduling matters for all stakeholders on the project. Reporting to the Production Manager, the Producer will work closely with the rest of the Production team and Leads to create and track project schedules.
Responsibilities:
- Provide accurate and timely project management information to all stakeholders to inform decision making.
- Drive the creation of a flexible project plan including milestone deliverables, requirements definition, team member assignment, capacity planning and release planning.
- Co-ordinate with partners/studios within Activision.
- Work with the team to ensure clear definition, prioritization and communication of goals.
- Help develop and evolve new and existing production methodologies at Infinity Ward.
- Identify and anticipate risks. Present solutions.
- Provide regular reports of key actions and risks at various levels of detail.
- Play a contributing role in the development of new concepts.
Requirements:
- At least 2 relevant published titles as a Producer or Project Manager.
- Comprehensive understanding of game development, from concept to submission and sustained development post launch.
- Track record of project planning being successfully executed leading to the timely delivery of quality projects.
- Strong time-management skills with the ability to focus on priorities, manage change and deliver against agreed deadlines.
- Proficiency in MS Office and project management software skills, e.g. Jira, Confluence.
- Willing to commit and take responsibility for projects under supervision.
- Flexibility, support and will to manage the impact of change.
- Exemplary written and verbal communication skills.
- Proven ability to work under rapid development cycles.
- Experience working with external teams.
- Passion for games and game development.
- Positive, self-starter attitude.
- Very organized.
- Passion for your job and for team work.
- Open-minded personality and team-player mentality.
- Knowledgeable and passionate about our games.
- Comprehension of the technical budgets of game development a plus.
