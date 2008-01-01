Producer/Senior Producer

Summary:

Telltale Games is searching for a Producer with development and management experience. The Producer will report to the Executive Producer and will be responsible for ensuring the continued success of Telltale's revolutionary episodic model.

Responsibilities:

Oversee development efforts on multiple small to medium scale projects to keep product development on schedule, within budget, and to specification.

Collaborate with team leads, Director, and team members to establish realistic expectations for timelines, estimates and project deliverables.

Facilitate and drive team communication. Ensure a common understanding and agreement on project scope and objectives, and on any subsequent changes.

Run meetings with the project team to discuss status, resolve issues and share information.

Communicate with third parties, including publishers, contractors, and external development teams.

Review the content in the game, providing feedback and suggestions to the team to deliver a high quality game.

Ensure the final product is appropriate for the target audience.

Define and track project to schedule and milestones.

Identify all task interdependencies and coordinate effective use of staff to ensure timely and accurate asset flow.

Provide comprehensive analysis of development tasks to facilitate decisions based on accurate and measurable asset information.



Requirements:

At least 5 years experience as a Producer, with emphasis on internal production.

Must have shipped at least two games and/or been involved with two projects through a complete development cycle.

Experience owning start to finish responsibility for small to medium-scale projects.

Extensive knowledge of game creation methods.

Excellent documentation and editing skills are required.

Attention to detail, timely follow-up and strong organizational skills. Strong capability to multitask and prioritize.

Excellent Interpersonal, facilitation, communication and project management skills.

Superior organizational and scheduling skills are essential.

Proficiency in MS Project, Excel, Word.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.