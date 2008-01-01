Position Opening: Immediately





Location: Seattle, LA or SF





Reports To: CEO

General Description: Genvid Technologies, Inc. seeks a Producer to support the development of a game in collaboration with renowned third party studios.





Responsibilities: Working with our CEO and our partners, oversee the production of a game with high caliber studios.





As a producer, your role is to independently ensure the quality of production from the perspective of management. This includes ensuring that pitch planning goes accordingly, designing the milestones in tandem with the studio, and handling all general production oversight upon commencement including information and communication between the parties, acting as a conduit between IP holder and studio, and ensuring that milestones are delivered on time and on budget.





Candidate is comfortable working as a contractor and will be embedded in third party studios, potentially multiple. Regular travel may be required depending on studio locations relative to candidate.





Qualifications: