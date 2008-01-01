Take-Two Interactive (T2) is a leading worldwide publisher and developer of some of the world’s best interactive entertainment. T2 is interested in publishing a growing category of high-quality games which also appeal to core gamers and are distributed digitally to consumers on PCs and game consoles. The goal is to bring together the world’s best independent developers and provide them with the resources they need to bring the industry’s next wave of amazing gaming experiences to market. This is a unique opportunity for an entrepreneurial-minded producer to help build a new business backed by one of the best companies in the industry.

The Producer will support multiple 3rd party developers and be involved in all aspects of game development from conception through release. This Producer must be capable of taking charge of multiple, highly-complex development projects, and be ultimately accountable for shipping products on-time and to standards of the highest quality. The Producer will support the Executive Producer and act as a liaison between the development teams and the internal and external services T2 will use to help bring these games to market.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage projects and franchises simultaneously at different stages of development from concept to completion while acting as the product’s champion to internal and external stakeholders.

Oversee, manage and liaise with internal and external resources to meet production schedules and maintain a coherent creative vision throughout the entire development life cycle.

Serve as a technical resource to development studios, assisting them in the resolution of complex problems.

Support the strategic planning and budgeting processes for products.

Support development teams through each phase of development and drive the final phases of release management with the various platforms (e.g. Valve, Sony and Microsoft)

Play a key role in new business development, to include using your network to help identify and close new game publishing deals with the world’s best developers.

Develop product budgets and schedules and maintain budget forecasts, anticipating, identifying and resolving overruns, and leveraging state-of-the-art project management toolsets.

Be responsible for managing one of our backend processes such as Games as a Service / Live Operations, Release Management or Technical Developer Assessment.

Assist with recruiting and interviewing candidates for positions within external studios, as well as for new roles to join this new initiative.

Travel, both domestic and international, is required.

Coordinate with industry first parties (e.g. Valve, Sony and Microsoft) seeing projects from concept through to Gold Master.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS: