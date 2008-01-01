Position Overview



The Producer will act as a Scrum Master for one or more teams and will be responsible for the Scrum team delivering successfully. The Producer is responsible for coaching cross functional teams in Agile methodologies and applying servant leadership practices routinely. The Producer may use Agile methodologies to manage complex projects and process transition. In addition, the Producer will assist in the development of the Production process and the adoption of the process across the global development department. May or may not act as the lead (product owner) of a development project.

Key Areas of Responsibility

Responsible for the well-being and productivity of one or more Scrum teams by acting as a Scrum Master

Directly responsible for the delivery of development projects

Ensuring the Production process is improved and maintained in alignment with company and industry wide best practices

Serve as a catch-all for any production tasks the require attention

Management

Acts as a Scrum Master for one or more Scrum teams

Coordinates with groups across the company to ensure a successful product or project delivery including Release Management, Documentation, and Support

Offers solid communication skills, both oral and written.

Observes deadlines; endeavors to exceed expectations.

Process

Suggest and implement improvements to the Production process based on best practices and internal team feedback

Provides instruments for overview and control of development projects

Reports accurate status of development projects

Maintains parts of the global production schedule, involved in workshare and assignment and schedule risk mitigation

Knowledge

Demonstrates a high-level of proficiency with the workflow processes used by the company; investigation and recommendation of applicable software tools and technologies.

Demonstrates a high-level of proficiency with industry standard techniques for executing Agile in a software development environment; specifically Scrum

Demonstrates proficiency as a servant leader; ability to coach and motivate teams without direct reporting

Quality

Demonstrates proper and appropriate techniques in coordination of interdepartmental communication.

Properly escalates and resolves issue that would compromise the quality of a delivery

Requirements

US Citizenship is required for this position

2+ years leading technical teams; preferably in a servant-leader role

Scrum Master with 2+ years Scrum Master experience (CSM preferred).

3+ years working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations.

Pattern of successfully completing and shipping customer facing products

Experience in the software development industry is required

Knowledge of the software development life cycle.

Excellent communication skills in English in written and spoken form

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Demonstrated ability to excel within a dynamic environment

Organized, detail oriented, and self-motivated

Emotional intelligence and a bias for establishing good relationships

Drive to take ownership of the whole team, product and individual success

Servant leadership mindset

Good sense of humor

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and influence skills to achieve results working with internal stakeholders and external partners.

Project Management skills including schedule, resource planning, and risk analysis

Desired

International experience working with different cultures, languages and/or countries

Experience as a software engineer and/or technical lead

Product management experience or experience in development leadership of software, game or simulation products

Certified Scrum Product Owner certification or experience

Benefits

32 hours of paid sick leave per year

Starting at 96 hours of paid vacation per year

10 paid holidays

Significant company contribution towards medical benefits

Safe Harbor 401(k) Qualified Retirement plan, including a 3% company contribution

Company paid Life Insurance plan

Bonus incentive program

Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Inc. (BISIM) is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Our Company is committed to equal employment opportunity for all applicants and employees without regard to gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, genetic information, age, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected status.

