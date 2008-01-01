Producer, Live/Online - Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

SUMMARY OF POSITION:



Do you have a passion for bringing live/online production and integrated online experiences into AAA projects? Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is looking to hire a Publishing Producer to focus on live content and online services.



The Live/Online Producer is responsible for overseeing the production of online services, online game experiences and supporting technologies on one or two major AAA projects shipping on all consoles during all phases of development including commercial release and the live phase. This role is also responsible for overseeing the projects post-launch content and features including DLC, MTX catalogues, software patches and updates.

This role is responsible for working with backend support development teams and ensuring that support technologies are delivered and implemented in a timely manner. The Live Producer will also lead the creation, maintenance and implementation of live operation best practices, planning, and guidelines while facilitating participation in live activities with cross functional teams.





JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work directly with development and central tech services teams on the day to day development and production of online technology and backend services supporting WBIE products. This will incorporate all phases of project development.

Create, review, maintain and roll out Live Operations processes and guidelines throughout the organization.

Day to Day management of Live Operations of products at all phases of development.

Overseeing the Q/A and localization process with internal and external vendors.

Communicating updates to all necessary team members. This includes but is not limited to weekly production updates, demos, visual presentations, PowerPoint presentations, meeting/conference calls, and site visits to the Developer.

Supporting the Executive Producer or VP, Production in other videogame projects as assigned.

Responsibilities include forging strong, successful partnerships with internal and external development teams, including day-to-day communication and management as necessary. It also includes overseeing localization efforts, helping to manage QA efforts internally, and closely tracking submission and approval process with the Developer, Publisher, and other internal and external stakeholders, communicating updates to all necessary parties. The Producer will ensure that milestones are delivered on-time, on-budget and complete as per the Development Plan, and that the approved submissions maintain a high standard of brand integrity. He or she will work closely with the Manager of Legal and Business Affairs to identify any legal and compliance issues. He or she will also partner with and provide support to the Marketing, PR and Community/Social teams as needed.

Document and communicate project status as well as to maintain best practices and processes.

Building visually compelling PowerPoint presentations for internal and external consumption. Art background and/or extensive experience with Illustrator and/or Photoshop a plus.

Work within JIRA bug tracking tool, querying bugs, entering bug cases and reviewing, triaging bugs through the system. Previous experience with this tool a plus.



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

College degree or equivalent preferred.

Game design/production training a plus.

Previous Producer experience or equivalent with game developer or publisher.

5+ years experience in console/handheld videogame game production; experience shipping console/handheld games necessary.

2+ years experience in live game and/or live operations management on PC and/or console videogames.

A strong background and understanding of multi-platform video game production preferred.

Practical experience in setting, guiding and evaluating multiple styles of production processes.

Multi-language localization experience preferred.

Previous experience with online and backend support technology development preferred.

Previous experience with in-game commerce, economy balancing and optimization preferred.

Previous experience with business intelligence and analytics preferred.

Previous experience with acquisition, retention and monetization strategies preferred.

Strong and effective communication with multiple teams is required, including: developers, business development, marketing, PR, creative, QA, Exec and more

Strong project and time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities, solve complex problems, juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Deadline driven and detail-oriented – a strategic thinker with a high attention to detail.

Must excel at following up on task completion, identifying dependencies and disseminating information to staff and management.

Excellent leadership interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects, set priorities and meet deadlines.

Ability to create, maintain, and track comprehensive project schedules.

Ability to identify and resolve conflicts between budget, schedule and design goals.

Ability to identify and mitigate risks.

Ability to work under tight schedules and high-stress environment.

Enthusiastic, positive, team oriented, and organized.

Knowledge of social media, community platform, and web technologies.

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Online/internet skills. Knowledge of MS Project and Powerpoint a plus.



