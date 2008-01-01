Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Platform
iOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Producer, Gaming and VR
MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Producer for our Gaming and VR department.
Our Producers lead internal development teams to create awesome baseball games. The ideal candidate has a proven track record of producing quality console and mobile games - ideally sports games. You own products throughout their development. You get stuff done.
Responsibilities:
- Work with development teams to define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
- Manage and track tasks, ensuring schedules are maintained and adjusted whenever necessary
- Coordinate and validate MLB logos and assets - help cultivate the MLB brand for gaming community
- Partner with key stakeholders to ensure projects are shipped with high quality
- Report progress, risks and issues on the project to key stakeholders
- Track project milestones and deliverables
Required Skills and Experience:
- Superior communication skills
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
- 3+ years of experience in mobile and/or game development
- Ability to demonstrate a practical knowledge of project management methodologies
- Ability to effectively communicate vision and quality objectives within product development
- Understanding of the rules of baseball
- Requires a high degree of flexibility in approach and you must be able to balance structure/process with the needs of a creative and dynamic environment
- Been part of teams that has delivered multiple titles to market
- Experience with the full development cycle from concept development to final delivery
- You're passionate about games - you play games and you are knowledgeable about games
- Highly motivated and able to learn quickly
- Goal and deadline oriented - you have attention to detail
- Strong organizational, analytical, prioritization, and interpersonal skills
- Technically savvy with a strong general understanding of computer systems and software
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs such as PowerPoint, Excel, and Word
- Previous experience in Jira or other issue tracking software
We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for an game developer:
- The opportunity to work on baseball games in NYC with a world class team
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex games, apps, and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision
