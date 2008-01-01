Producer, Gaming and VR

MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Producer for our Gaming and VR department.

Our Producers lead internal development teams to create awesome baseball games. The ideal candidate has a proven track record of producing quality console and mobile games - ideally sports games. You own products throughout their development. You get stuff done.

Responsibilities:

Work with development teams to define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Manage and track tasks, ensuring schedules are maintained and adjusted whenever necessary

Coordinate and validate MLB logos and assets - help cultivate the MLB brand for gaming community

Partner with key stakeholders to ensure projects are shipped with high quality

Report progress, risks and issues on the project to key stakeholders

Track project milestones and deliverables

Required Skills and Experience:

Superior communication skills

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

3+ years of experience in mobile and/or game development

Ability to demonstrate a practical knowledge of project management methodologies

Ability to effectively communicate vision and quality objectives within product development

Understanding of the rules of baseball

Requires a high degree of flexibility in approach and you must be able to balance structure/process with the needs of a creative and dynamic environment

Been part of teams that has delivered multiple titles to market

Experience with the full development cycle from concept development to final delivery

You're passionate about games - you play games and you are knowledgeable about games

Highly motivated and able to learn quickly

Goal and deadline oriented - you have attention to detail

Strong organizational, analytical, prioritization, and interpersonal skills

Technically savvy with a strong general understanding of computer systems and software

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs such as PowerPoint, Excel, and Word

Previous experience in Jira or other issue tracking software

We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for an game developer: