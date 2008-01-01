webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Producer, Gaming and VR

MLB Advanced Media is seeking a Producer for our Gaming and VR department.

Our Producers lead internal development teams to create awesome baseball games. The ideal candidate has a proven track record of producing quality console and mobile games - ideally sports games. You own products throughout their development. You get stuff done.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with development teams to define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
  • Manage and track tasks, ensuring schedules are maintained and adjusted whenever necessary
  • Coordinate and validate MLB logos and assets - help cultivate the MLB brand for gaming community
  • Partner with key stakeholders to ensure projects are shipped with high quality
  • Report progress, risks and issues on the project to key stakeholders
  • Track project milestones and deliverables

Required Skills and Experience:

  • Superior communication skills
  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
  • 3+ years of experience in mobile and/or game development
  • Ability to demonstrate a practical knowledge of project management methodologies
  • Ability to effectively communicate vision and quality objectives within product development
  • Understanding of the rules of baseball
  • Requires a high degree of flexibility in approach and you must be able to balance structure/process with the needs of a creative and dynamic environment
  • Been part of teams that has delivered multiple titles to market
  • Experience with the full development cycle from concept development to final delivery
  • You're passionate about games - you play games and you are knowledgeable about games
  • Highly motivated and able to learn quickly
  • Goal and deadline oriented - you have attention to detail
  • Strong organizational, analytical, prioritization, and interpersonal skills
  • Technically savvy with a strong general understanding of computer systems and software
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs such as PowerPoint, Excel, and Word
  • Previous experience in Jira or other issue tracking software

We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for an game developer:

  • The opportunity to work on baseball games in NYC with a world class team
  • The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex games, apps, and systems
  • The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
  • The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
  • Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision
