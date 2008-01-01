Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Producers at Disruptor Beam work closely with product managers, designers, artists, and programmers to organize and coordinate the game development process. A Producer's number one priority within the development structure is to make sure everyone else can get their job done. We’re looking for somebody with a knack for problem-solving and an approachable personality to smoothly facilitate daily communication and provide support for all the members of the team in task management, prioritization, and scheduling challenges.

As a Producer, you will be supporting our Platform and Data teams as they provide technology and data to all corners of the company. You will be responsible for gathering requirements from a myriad of stakeholders including game teams and work with product owners including the Director of Platform and Chief Data Officer to set priorities and establish roadmaps. Through your efforts, the team will set clear, deliverable goals that are communicated and tracked across the company throughout their development.

What You’ll Do:

Acting as a scrum master for Platform and Data developers includes facilitating planning sessions, running daily stand-ups, and resolving impediments as they arise.

Facilitating prioritization of requests for Disruptor Beam’s Platform and Data teams

Ensuring the Platform and Data teams consistently and predictably deliver on their highest priority work, on schedule

Working alongside the Production team to ensure an efficient and consistent production process is used across all Disruptor Beam games.

Coordinate QA and testing efforts and build pushes

Communicating to individual team members and contributors in various departments, fellow producers, and management on the status of live issues, tasks, features, and projects.

Managing relationships with 3rd parties as needed.

What We Seek:

Candidates are expected to possess a minimum 3 years experience as a Producer within the video game or software industry, or equivalent college-level experience

Extensive experience leading, motivating and driving teams to success in an Agile environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Assertive and outstanding team player with a high level of emotional intelligence.

Strong Prioritization and Scoping skills, both for personal tasks and for helping developers identify what they should be focusing on.

Enthusiasm for video games and games production.

Deep knowledge and love for our IPs and similar products.

Proficiency with Jira or similar production tracking software.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.