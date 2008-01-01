PR Manager (Media Relations)

You are the PR ninja to our space ninjas in Warframe. You can whip up clever, on-point press materials in your sleep, you thrive on the pursuit of PR strategies that go beyond traditional media outreach and your lightning-quick problem solving skills turn any crisis into an opportunity. You are a diehard gaming enthusiast, have an eagle-eye for detail, established media relationships, and are always looking for new, innovative ways to engage customers. Your passion for PR matches that of our development team and you thrive in an environment that encourages initiative outside of a standard job description. You are ready to work on an internal PR team and prove your mettle in the creation and execution of killer marketing campaigns that incorporate all aspects of new age PR – social media, influencers, content marketing, etc.…

