Location:
Costa Mesa, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 3, Xbox 360
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Associate Degree
PR Manager (Media Relations)
PR Manager (Media Relations)
You are the PR ninja to our space ninjas in Warframe. You can whip up clever, on-point press materials in your sleep, you thrive on the pursuit of PR strategies that go beyond traditional media outreach and your lightning-quick problem solving skills turn any crisis into an opportunity. You are a diehard gaming enthusiast, have an eagle-eye for detail, established media relationships, and are always looking for new, innovative ways to engage customers. Your passion for PR matches that of our development team and you thrive in an environment that encourages initiative outside of a standard job description. You are ready to work on an internal PR team and prove your mettle in the creation and execution of killer marketing campaigns that incorporate all aspects of new age PR – social media, influencers, content marketing, etc.…
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with marketing and development to plan, produce and execute world-class strategic PR initiatives with the purpose of broadening the awareness of Warframe, its amazing community, and the company’s other products.
- Study the game at hand and dive extensively into the knowledge of the Dev team to understand key motivations for message development.
- Work with marketing to fine tune key messaging for the Warframe brand and establish processes for keeping brand messaging consistent across all marketing communication.
- Serve as primary interface with the media and key influencers.
- Successfully pitch, secure and provide counsel to leadership for various press opportunities.
- Establish relationships with relevant third parties for cooperative marketing opportunities.
- Produce PR related materials including press releases, blog posts, press kits and other promotional materials.
- Work to establish strong corporate PR — primarily the writing and editing of corporate press releases, communications, and social and web presences. May also include assistance with obtaining speaking opportunities, panels and assisting with organization of corporate events.
- Work with Marketing to drive strategy and presence at industry events including E3, GDC, Gamescom, and more.
- Organize, plan and staff media tours, promotional events, interviews, trade shows, etc.
- Develop quantitative and qualitative reporting for all communications & events activities.
- Update and maintain the primary media database and continually build on it as new media is discovered.
- Foster relationships with key media outlets to increase awareness of current company directed projects (i.e. Warframe).
- Draft basic PR materials such as news announcements, press releases, fact sheets, website content, social media content, meeting notes, status reports, etc.
- Assist with distribution of PR materials publicly according to direction.
- Assist with media monitoring and gathering of media coverage as it becomes available for distribution to the team.
- Manage the implementation of PR initiatives.
- Organize giveaways with media and PR agencies.
Qualifications:
- Minimum 4+ years Public Relations or Marketing experience (internal or agency side)
- Minimum 2+ years PR experience in the video game industry working with AAA titles and/or F2P with solid demonstrable gaming media relationships.
- Minimum 2+ years direct management experience of fellow staff and/or agency outsourcing
- BA in Communications, Marketing, Journalism or related field.
- Exceptional problem solving skills under pressure while considering the big picture and not just quick fixes.
- Strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills
- Extremely detail-oriented, ultra-organized, quality-focused and driven to consistently meet tight deadlines
- Specific experience in strategic planning, issues management, social media and internal communications
- Strong team player, able to balance and blend various department needs and views into effective PR strategy and work with other teams to complement and support each other’s plans and objectives
- Ability to objectively evaluate media, customer and community feedback and make appropriate recommendations and actions with a focus on player satisfaction
- Experience in event planning, project management and cost-effective swag creation
- Extensive knowledge of games and the game industry markets – including player audiences, genres, preferences and trends
- A passionate gamer
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.