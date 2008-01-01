Platforms Engineer at Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games, the independent studio behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre, is seeking a programmer to help maintain the studio’s catalogue of released titles across a variety of platforms, and port them to new platforms. The ideal candidate would enjoy working largely independently while still communicating well with the team. Those seeking this position should be motivated by the technical problems inherent in cross-platform engineering and working with existing code bases or emerging platforms.

Requirements:

+ 2- or 4-year college engineering degree or equivalent work experience

+ Credit on at least one commercial, student, or personal game project from start to finish

+ Fluent in C/C++ or C# and excellent math skills

+ Disposed to communicating with both technical and non-technical collaborators in a team environment

+Experience certifying and shipping a console or mobile game is a plus

+ Local resident or willing to relocate to San Francisco area

Responsibilities:

+ Maintain, fix, and update Bastion, Transistor, Pyre across PC, Mac, Linux, console, and mobile

+ Port games in our catalogue to new or emerging platforms

+ Manage and improve build servers and render farm

+ Proactively assess Quality Assurance and consumer feedback regarding existing releases

What we offer:

+ Work on a small, creative, high-performance team

+ Responsibility and ownership over a slate of award-winning games

+ Competitive compensation and medical benefits, including 401k

To apply, please follow these instructions exactly:

+ Send your resume, in the body of an e-mail (no attachments please), with the subject line “Platforms Engineer” to jobs@supergiantgames.com

+ Complete the questionnaire below and include it in the body of the e-mail

---



Platforms Engineer Supergiant Games Programming Questionnaire

Instructions: Please answer the following questions as you might if responding to a colleague via email. Use your best judgement to answer as completely and concisely as possible. There is no minimum or maximum word count.

1. Describe the history of your interest in video games.

2. Why do you want to work at Supergiant Games?

3. What is a technical feature or project that you are proud to have worked on, and why? What did you contribute to that project? Please describe how it works for a non-technical reader.

4. Discuss your experience with an existing codebase and how you became familiar with it. Describe a feature or fix that you contributed to the project.

5. When, if ever, is it appropriate to use a “hack”? Please describe a hack you’ve used and why you chose to use it.