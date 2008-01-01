Location:
Troy, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Physics Programmer
Physics Guru
Interested in building the high performance physics simulation that will power innovative new game mechanics? Velan Studios, a small independent game developer, feels that physics is an underutilized tool in a game designer’s toolbox, and we want you to change that.
Some things you might find yourself doing in this role:
- Owning the collision and physics systems; design, implementation, testing, review and iteration.
- Optimizing physics code to perform well on constrained targets.
- Maintaining the content creator interface to physics.
- Brainstorming crazy new physics-based game mechanics with designers and programmers.
Candidate must-haves:
- Did significant implementation of physics simulation on at least one shipped title.
- Capable of building a rigid body physics system from ground up.
- Deep understanding of the mathematics behind simulation.
- Fluent in C and C++.
- Ready to collaborate with designers and gameplay programmers.
- Unconventional thinker with an aversion to unwarranted complexity.
- Loves helping team members be more creative and efficient.
- Wants to be an active member of regional technology and game development community.
Candidate nice-to-haves:
- Working understanding of Unreal Engine 4, and for double bonus, other big name engines.
- Knowledge of assembly and SIMD.
- Experience with data-oriented, multi-core-friendly design.
- Degree in computer science or equivalent study in related field.
To apply for this position, send your send resume and cover letter to jobs@velanstudios.com. Be sure to reference the position you’re applying for in the subject line