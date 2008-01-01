Physics Programmer

Physics Guru

Interested in building the high performance physics simulation that will power innovative new game mechanics? Velan Studios, a small independent game developer, feels that physics is an underutilized tool in a game designer’s toolbox, and we want you to change that.

Some things you might find yourself doing in this role:

Owning the collision and physics systems; design, implementation, testing, review and iteration.

Optimizing physics code to perform well on constrained targets.

Maintaining the content creator interface to physics.

Brainstorming crazy new physics-based game mechanics with designers and programmers.

Candidate must-haves:

Did significant implementation of physics simulation on at least one shipped title.

Capable of building a rigid body physics system from ground up.

Deep understanding of the mathematics behind simulation.

Fluent in C and C++.

Ready to collaborate with designers and gameplay programmers.

Unconventional thinker with an aversion to unwarranted complexity.

Loves helping team members be more creative and efficient.

Wants to be an active member of regional technology and game development community.

Candidate nice-to-haves:

Working understanding of Unreal Engine 4, and for double bonus, other big name engines.

Knowledge of assembly and SIMD.

Experience with data-oriented, multi-core-friendly design.

Degree in computer science or equivalent study in related field.

To apply for this position, send your send resume and cover letter to jobs@velanstudios.com. Be sure to reference the position you’re applying for in the subject line