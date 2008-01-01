webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
This job has expired and you can't apply for it anymore. Start a new search.
Company Name:
Velan Studios
Website:
http://www.velanstudios.com
Location:
Troy, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree

Physics Programmer

Physics Guru

 

Interested in building the high performance physics simulation that will power innovative new game mechanics? Velan Studios, a small independent game developer, feels that physics is an underutilized tool in a game designer’s toolbox, and we want you to change that.

 

Some things you might find yourself doing in this role:

  • Owning the collision and physics systems; design, implementation, testing, review and iteration.
  • Optimizing physics code to perform well on constrained targets.
  • Maintaining the content creator interface to physics.
  • Brainstorming crazy new physics-based game mechanics with designers and programmers.

 

Candidate must-haves:

  • Did significant implementation of physics simulation on at least one shipped title.
  • Capable of building a rigid body physics system from ground up.
  • Deep understanding of the mathematics behind simulation.
  • Fluent in C and C++.
  • Ready to collaborate with designers and gameplay programmers.
  • Unconventional thinker with an aversion to unwarranted complexity.
  • Loves helping team members be more creative and efficient.
  • Wants to be an active member of regional technology and game development community.

 

Candidate nice-to-haves:

  • Working understanding of Unreal Engine 4, and for double bonus, other big name engines.
  • Knowledge of assembly and SIMD.
  • Experience with data-oriented, multi-core-friendly design.
  • Degree in computer science or equivalent study in related field.

 

To apply for this position, send your send resume and cover letter to jobs@velanstudios.com. Be sure to reference the position you’re applying for in the subject line