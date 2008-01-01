Paladins - UI/UX Designer

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced UI/UX Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

We are looking for an exceptional Designer who wants be a part of a close-knit and fast-paced development team. This person will work directly with the director, programmers, and designers to create groundbreaking user interface designs with our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins,Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What a UI/UX designer does:

Guide the visual and interactive evolution of the product across multiple platforms.

Translate complex ideas into elegant, intuitive designs

Assist with requirements gathering and functional specification creation.

Participate in planning, estimating and scheduling activities.

Maintain and grow our library of standard graphical elements

Analyze current screens for UI improvement opportunities

Keep up to date on current design practices and share with the team

Mentor and share knowledge with other technical and non-technical staff.

Who we are looking for: