Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Paladins - Senior QA Analyst
Hi-Rez Studios is hiring an experienced QA Analyst to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.
At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.
What our analyst do:
- Ensure our game products meet high standards of quality, reliability, usability, and performance thru hands-on testing and problem reporting.
- Works with the Technical Producer to create and implement a comprehensive, effective, and detailed Quality Plan and Test Procedures for all games assigned.
- Provides leadership and technical expertise to team of QA Analysts.
- Interprets, analyzes and evaluates testing progress at specific Milestones related to QA deliverables and jurisdictional requirements.
- Communicates QA Project Status (including risk and mitigation strategies) to all Stakeholders.
Who we are looking for:
- 5+ years Console games development experience.
- 5+ years QA experience managing and prioritizing issues.
- Excellent understanding of first party certifications standards and requirements.
- Technical ability to understand Console Management Software and SDK's
- Ability to lead and work in a team environment.
- Understanding of the Software Development Process.
- Excellent troubleshooting, organizational, & communication skills.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems.
- Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration.
- Familiar with bug tracking software management systems.
- Familiar with building test cases and test plans.
