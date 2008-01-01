Paladins - Senior Gameplay Programmer

Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Senior Gameplay Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, & Tribes: Ascend; as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What a Gameplay Programmer does:

Design and architect new game enhancements and defects fixes using Unreal Engine 3

Design and architect other client or server systems as required

Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project

Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products

Write clear, maintainable, portable code

Participate in code and architecture reviews

Who we are looking for:

Exceptional C/C++ design and programming skills.

5+ years of software programming experience.

Background in math including Linear Algebra.

Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience thru professional game development, indie projects, or mods.

Team-oriented but self-motivated.

Thrives upon change.

Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.

Passion for games.

Strong work ethic.

Problem solver.

Preferred candidate has: