Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Paladins - Senior Gameplay Programmer
Hi-Rez Studios is immediately hiring an experienced Senior Gameplay Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, & Tribes: Ascend; as we embark on exciting new online game projects.
What our Gameplay Programmers do:
- Design and architect new game enhancements and defects fixes using Unreal Engine 3
- Design and architect other client or server systems as required
- Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project
- Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products
- Write clear, maintainable, portable code
- Participate in code and architecture reviews
Who we are looking for:
- Exceptional C/C++ design and programming skills.
- 5+ years of software programming experience.
- Background in math including Linear Algebra.
- Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience thru professional game development, indie projects, or mods.
- Team-oriented but self-motivated.
- Thrives upon change.
- Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.
- Passion for games.
- Strong work ethic.
- Problem solver.
Preferred candidate has:
- Gameplay programming experience.
- Experience with Unreal engine.
- Familiar with unrealscript, class struction of unreal, the ‘unreal way’ of developing games.
- Experience with Scaleform.
- Experience with animation subsystems.
- Knowledge of source control.
- Experience with PC/Windows programming.
