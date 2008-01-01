Cryptic Studios is looking for a talented, organized and driven Outsourcing Manager to maintain and develop a professional relationship with our outsourcing partners, as well as work with our game teams to facilitate feedback and track outsourced art work. Join the Cryptic team to drive cooperation and teamwork with remote artists, be involved in the art production for all our games, and help open new creative possibilities for our game development teams.

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small video game developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

Communicating and collaborating with art and production to develop, document and maintain studio-wide outsourcing production processes and schedules for multiple simultaneous projects

Establishing appropriate art tests, vetting external developers and making recommendations on choice of vendors

Building and managing positive, productive relationships with art outsourcing partners

Tracking and communicating progress and status of all outsourced assets to the game teams, production and senior management

Motivating and driving external teams to consistently deliver artistically excellent and technically sound assets on-time and on-budget

Managing studio outsourcing budgets and negotiating rates with external vendors to achieve art needs for multiple game projects

Establishing and managing a small team of intake artists and producers to keep the art pipeline flowing smoothly

Directly impacting the creative possibilities for new content in our games by making our outsourcing efforts effective and reliable

What we’d like to see:





5+ years game development experience, with 2 or more shipped titles in an art outsourcing related leadership, management or production role

Previous experience managing external vendors or teams, and directing others through written communication

Strong scheduling and time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities, balance multiple tasks and deadlines

Proven ability to organize information into a trackable and understandable resource

Effective, concise and tactful written/verbal communication with peers, art staff, senior management and executives on a broad range of technical, creative and business topics

Ability to schedule and communicate tasks a with internal developers and remote artists despite language and time zone challenges

Ability to troubleshoot communication and production issues throughout the asset development pipeline, then lead corrective measures.

Clear understanding of current game development processes and production methodologies

Ability to troubleshoot internal/external communication and production issues throughout the asset development pipeline and take corrective measures as needed

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office products, including Outlook, Excel and Word

Experience using project management and issue tracking software

BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience

Pluses:

Fluency in Mandarin Chinese

Advanced knowledge and mastery of Jira

Fundamental 2D/3D art development experience and/or working knowledge of relevant tools including 3ds Max, Zbrush, Photoshop, etc.

Strong eye for detail and aesthetic quality

Passion for developing and playing high-quality video games

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com