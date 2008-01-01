Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Open World Content Designer
Sucker Punch is looking for an Open World Content Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have a passion for making a game world come alive and enticing players to explore what the landscape offers. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.
Our goal with each game we make is to create deep and meaningful player experiences, and this means creating a lush and beautiful world full of opportunities for players to discover. Whether you’re creating an compelling questline that pulls players through a dangerous area or designing and developing collectibles and random encounters, the Open World Content Designer is a key part in making the world come alive for players.
Responsibilities
- Drive the creative development of innovative open world content. Work closely with the other disciplines—programming, animation, environment art, sound and music, visual effects, systems design—to pull together all the pieces that create the immersive game of the year quality AAA experiences.
- Design and implement large amounts of game content: balance and tune secondary quests, develop challenges, and manage open world encounters
- Provide daily feedback and direction to all the contributors on your missions, driving rapid iteration so that we can meet our high quality bar and reinforce the overall vision for the product.
- Create and manage tasks with clear deadlines across multiple content types.
- Work with the Layout Designers to develop encounter locations.
- Help refine content creation processes, documentation, pipelines, and propose new content authoring tools and techniques.
- Communicate and coordinate across multiple disciplines to refine the concept-to-ship content creation process.
- Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across the game.
- Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.
Qualifications
- Proven track record of developing engaging open world content.
- At least 3 years of game design production experience as a mission designer, level designer or similar content creation experience.
- Experience developing and shipping multiple AAA console or PC games.
- Demonstrated ability to design, script, and balance high-quality content in a dynamically changing game production environment.
- Demonstrated scripting ability (XML, LUA, PYTHON, etc) or fluency in a programming language
- Demonstrated ability to create 3d-level layouts of open-world variety.
- Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.
- An aptitude for learning new technology, scripting languages, engines, and systems; especially industry-standard content creation tools.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate and train production team members on new processes, tools and pipelines.
- Position is currently open to those eligible to work in the States, and willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA.
