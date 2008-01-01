Sucker Punch is looking for an Open World Content Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have a passion for making a game world come alive and enticing players to explore what the landscape offers. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.



Our goal with each game we make is to create deep and meaningful player experiences, and this means creating a lush and beautiful world full of opportunities for players to discover. Whether you’re creating an compelling questline that pulls players through a dangerous area or designing and developing collectibles and random encounters, the Open World Content Designer is a key part in making the world come alive for players.



Responsibilities

Drive the creative development of innovative open world content. Work closely with the other disciplines—programming, animation, environment art, sound and music, visual effects, systems design—to pull together all the pieces that create the immersive game of the year quality AAA experiences.

Design and implement large amounts of game content: balance and tune secondary quests, develop challenges, and manage open world encounters

Provide daily feedback and direction to all the contributors on your missions, driving rapid iteration so that we can meet our high quality bar and reinforce the overall vision for the product.

Create and manage tasks with clear deadlines across multiple content types.

Work with the Layout Designers to develop encounter locations.

Help refine content creation processes, documentation, pipelines, and propose new content authoring tools and techniques.

Communicate and coordinate across multiple disciplines to refine the concept-to-ship content creation process.

Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across the game.

Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.



Qualifications