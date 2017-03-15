Open Rank Faculty Position in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences

The program in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences (GSAS) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences invites applications, nominations, and expressions of interest for an Open Rank faculty position. The selected candidate will have a tenure or tenure track appointment in one of the five (5) departments within the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences (HASS): Arts, Cognitive Science, Communication and Media, Economics, or Science and Technology Studies.

Applicants must hold a terminal degree (PhD, MFA or foreign degree equivalent) in Computer Games or a related field such as Digital Media, Computer Science, Cognitive Science, or Human-Computer Interaction. Applicants must be also demonstrate, through accomplishments, promise of distinction in scholarship and education. The ideal candidate will have a successful record of collegiate teaching and a proven track record of both leading and participating in collaborative interdisciplinary research.

We seek a colleague with a passion for the future of games and a publication or exhibition record in human-computer interaction, experimental games, artificial intelligence, behavioral science, games for learning, health, and social impact, or a related area of game design and research. An entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in game creation is desirable.

Teaching responsibilities include courses in game design, game development, or game programming, with the possibility of developing and teaching new courses in the faculty member's area of expertise. Rensselaer’s tenure and tenure track faculty are also responsible for developing and maintaining a national or international reputation of excellence in their discipline, and for serving their department, the Institute, and their profession.

Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences is a top-ranked, interdisciplinary program that combines theory with practice and technical rigor with creative exploration in order to educate the next generation of game designers. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has been named a Digital Gaming Hub by the State of New York to increase the economic impact of games by fostering innovation and creating collaborative activities that spur the growth of new games or companies.

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is the nation's oldest technological university. With approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students from around the world, the university offers programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. Rensselaer is located in the city of Troy, in New York State's scenic Hudson Valley, roughly equidistant from New York City, Boston and Montreal. The university's Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC) offers opportunities for creative interdisciplinary research in the arts, performance technologies, science and engineering in a unique, world-class facility.

We welcome candidates who will bring diverse intellectual, geographical, gender and ethnic perspectives to Rensselaer’s work and campus communities.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity, Race/Gender/Veterans/Disability Employer.

To apply, please submit a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, research statement, teaching statement, (optional) online portfolio URL, and three letters of reference to http://rpijobs.rpi.edu/postings/3064.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Applications received on or before March 15, 2017 will be ensured a full review. The appointment has an anticipated start date of August 2017.

Contact: Kim Osburn osburk@rpi.edu with questions