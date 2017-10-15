On-Campus Instructor, Game Programming

Southern New Hampshire University's School of Arts and Sciences seeks candidates for a faculty position in Game Programming beginning in January 2018. This is a full-time, face-to-face faculty position on the beautiful Manchester, New Hampshire campus with an excellent benefits package, including professional development support.

Game programming is part of an exciting and rapidly growing enterprise that includes game art, design and development in the department of Communication and Media Arts. The successful candidate will have working knowledge of the underlying academic disciplines and professional practices involved in game programming, including developing gameplay systems, artificial intelligence, game engines, physics, networking, and graphics programming. In addition, the successful candidate will display excellent communication skills, a passion for teaching, and a collaborative disposition. Current knowledge of industry-standard game development tools is a necessity. Preference will be given to candidates with a demonstrated history of working in the industry.

Located in Manchester, New Hampshire, SNHU is in the heart of New England. Within an hour of Manchester, you will find the beaches of the New England seacoast, the boating of the New Hampshire Lakes Region, the hiking and skiing of the White Mountains, and the culture of Boston, Massachusetts.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor's in game development, computer science, software engineering, or a related field

Five years' experience developing interactive applications, or commensurate teaching experience

Candidates will demonstrate a strong commitment to excellence in teaching

The successful candidate will teach undergraduate classes within the context of the B.S. in Game Programming degree, in addition to supporting faculty collaborations in game design and development



Preferred Qualifications:

A graduate degree in a field related to game design and development, such as digital arts, computer science, interactive multimedia, game design, software engineering, or a closely related field

Instructions for applying:

Review of applications will begin on October 15, 2017 and will continue until the position is filled. Your application packet must include a Cover Letter, CV/Resume, a code sample, and three letters of reference. For the code sample, you may attach it to your submission, or provide a link to a GitHub or BitBucket account with publicly available work.

If you do not have your three letters of reference available at the time of application, then please attach three separate documents noting the name and contact information for each of your three references (Letter of Reference 1, Letter of Reference 2 and Letter of Reference 3). This will enable you to successfully complete the application process.





Why Join SNHU?

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), founded in 1932, is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution located in Manchester, New Hampshire. We value teamwork, openness and diversity, and believe every employee has a voice in driving our success. We're proud to have been recognized for 10 consecutive years as a Great College to Work for by the Chronicle of Higher Education. Our competitive benefits package includes tuition reimbursement, employer contribution to Retirement Plan, affordable Medical, Dental, and Vision coverage, and generous paid-time off. We're constantly seeking creative, collaborative, and hard-working talent to join our team! Come be a part of innovation and education!



Apply Here:http://www.Click2Apply.net/ggdqq5dc67wm37cm

PI99313859