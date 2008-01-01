Office Manager

Gimmie Games is seeking a Motion Graphics Designer to help create animations and special effects for our games.

As a Motion Graphics Designer you will work with the Director of Motion Graphics to create exciting animations that bring every aspect of our games to life. Candidates should have demonstrated skills in character animation, motion graphics, and special effects. Further, we encourage everyone to extend beyond assigned tasks and to contribute at all stages of game design.

The Motion Graphics Designer position will be full-time and on-site at our Decatur, GA, office.