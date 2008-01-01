webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Gimmie Games
http://www.gimmiegames.com
Decatur, Georgia
United States
Game Design
Full Time
Casino
Associate
Some College
Office Manager

Gimmie Games is seeking a Motion Graphics Designer to help create animations and special effects for our games.

As a Motion Graphics Designer you will work with the Director of Motion Graphics to create exciting animations that bring every aspect of our games to life. Candidates should have demonstrated skills in character animation, motion graphics, and special effects. Further, we encourage everyone to extend beyond assigned tasks and to contribute at all stages of game design.

The Motion Graphics Designer position will be full-time and on-site at our Decatur, GA, office.

