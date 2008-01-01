Notable Faculty - Industry Experts

We're seeking part-time Celebrity Faculty to teach courses and lead student projects in Game Design or Digital Arts & Animation fields.

You'll be joining a strong creative community made up of instructors with notable industry experience and connections. We work to provide the finest possible academic programs that encourage creativity and exploration.

As an ideal candidate, you have a deep love for what you do and consider your passion and your job as one and the same. You're currently employed, a working industry professional and have over 5 years of industry experience in the fields of Games or Animation. You have a proven track record of excellence and because of that—you have probably received awards or other industry acknowledgments of achievement. Your ability to foster student growth, inspire passion and help others on their creative path is important to you. You may even have teaching or leadership experience in an academic or professional setting. You have a deep desire to learn more about the opportunity and the requirements, and you're ready to apply now:

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1561998