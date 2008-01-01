Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Network Engineer
Responsibilities:
- Owning networking systems in a multiplayer Unreal 4 game
- Cultivating studio wide expertise in Unreal’s network layer
- Owning implementations of Unreal 4 dedicated server
- Collaborating with gameplay engineers in creating engaging and responsive networked gameplay
- Working closely with stack engineers to maintain efficiency from client to hosted app servers
- Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
- Contributing with other engineers with regard to game architecture and technical design
Experience/Skills:
- At least 5 years of industry experience
- At least 1 shipped game title as a networking engineer
- Networking experience using UDK/UE3 or UE4.
- Proficient in C/C++, node.js, nginx, apache, MySQL and NoSQL
- Prior experience with NAT configurations, connectivity issues and monitoring
- Knowledge of Amazon Cloud services a plus
- Ability to blend into and extend an existing codebase
- Ability to collaborate with team members to bring gameplay to life
- Avid gamer
- BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
