Native Language Video Game Localization Tester-3471

Are you a native speaker of a non-English language? If yes, Lionbridge is looking for you!

Lionbridge is hiring linguistic testers to join our multi-cultural team in Bellevue, WA.



We are looking for testers in the following languages:

French, Italian, German, Spanish, Mexican, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Czech, Bulgarian, Slovak, Ukrainian, Hungarian, Greek, Korean, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Thai, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Turkish, Arabic, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish.

Responsibilities:

Evaluating localized on-screen text, audio and subtitles

Strong focus on platform-specific terminology in target language

Identifying and tracking issues, suggesting solutions to encountered problems

Bug reporting in online/offline bug databases

Cooperating with test leads and international testers

Requirements:

Native speaker with strong command of target language is mandatory

Culturally savvy with a good sense of judgment on the appropriateness of content for the target country’s audience

Very good verbal and written communication skills in English

Strong passion for video games and broad knowledge of video game platforms

Knowledge of various game genres and types, with a special focus on J-RPG type games

Ability to understand language guidelines and glossaries

Proficient with Windows/Office

Previous experience in QA or game localization is a real plus

Experience with translation or proofreading is also a plus

Strong attention to detail and rigorous respect of deadlines

Flexible, pro-active and team-oriented attitude

Ability to learn new tools quickly and effectively

Ability to work under pressure as well as independently with minimal supervision

We offer: