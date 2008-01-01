webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Lionbridge Technologies
Website:
http://www.lionbridge.com
Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Tester/QA
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Windows Mobile
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
High School or equivalent
Native Language Video Game Localization Tester-3471

Are you a native speaker of a non-English language? If yes, Lionbridge is looking for you!

Lionbridge is hiring linguistic testers to join our multi-cultural team in Bellevue, WA.

We are looking for testers in the following languages: 
French, Italian, German, Spanish, Mexican, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Czech, Bulgarian, Slovak, Ukrainian, Hungarian, Greek, Korean, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Thai, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Turkish, Arabic, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish.

Responsibilities:

  • Evaluating localized on-screen text, audio and subtitles
  • Strong focus on platform-specific terminology in target language
  • Identifying and tracking issues, suggesting solutions to encountered problems
  • Bug reporting in online/offline bug databases
  • Cooperating with test leads and international testers

Requirements:

  • Native speaker with strong command of target language is mandatory
  • Culturally savvy with a good sense of judgment on the appropriateness of content for the target country’s audience
  • Very good verbal and written communication skills in English
  • Strong passion for video games and broad knowledge of video game platforms
  • Knowledge of various game genres and types, with a special focus on J-RPG type games
  • Ability to understand language guidelines and glossaries
  • Proficient with Windows/Office
  • Previous experience in QA or game localization is a real plus
  • Experience with translation or proofreading is also a plus
  • Strong attention to detail and rigorous respect of deadlines
  • Flexible, pro-active and team-oriented attitude
  • Ability to learn new tools quickly and effectively
  • Ability to work under pressure as well as independently with minimal supervision

We offer:

  • A positive working atmosphere in a dynamic, international company
  • Great opportunity to work on exciting video games projects
  • Possibility to grow within the company with benefits
