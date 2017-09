Narrative Designer

Summary:

Telltale is looking for Narrative Designers to join our interactive story team.

We want experienced designers to help create interactive action and exploration beats, compelling choices, and narrative branches that reward player investment. Use your skills in traditional design principles like pacing, mood, risk/reward, and action to entertain and surprise players, within a strong story and character-based context. You won’t be placing enemies or building levels, but you WILL be leveraging those hard-earned skills in exciting and challenging new ways.

You’ll work in close partnership with our world-class writing and cinematic teams to craft compelling interactive narrative in the vein of Telltale’s award-winning The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among, Minecraft and Batman.

Candidates with a serious passion for creating interactive stories and player agency grounded in narrative will be rewarded with creative ownership, highly-skilled collaborators and opportunity for rapid advancement.

Responsibilities:

Create role-playing design and choices that enhance overall narrative and make it truly playable.

Work in close partnership with writers to craft emotionally-engaging pieces of interactive entertainment.

Collaborate with art, animation and programming to design new and better action sequences that offer great feedback and consequence.

Most important - always be an advocate for The Player!

Essential Skills:

Minimum 2 years game design experience.

Preferred at least 2 shipped titles in a design role.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Maturity and flexibility: Telltale is a fast-paced highly-iterative development environment.

Diverse interests such as psychology, writing, improvisational acting, or tabletop role-playing experience a plus. (Designers at Telltale need to know and care about what makes people do the things they do, and how to react accordingly).

Application process:

In order to be considered, all parts of the application must be completed.

Create a text-based, interactive story in Twine(the engine is easy to learn and can be downloaded for free at http://twinery.org/). The story must involve a visit to a bank, include at least five interactive moments along at least one path, and take no more than seven minutes to complete a playthrough of a single path.

Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.