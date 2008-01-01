Narrative Designer

Summary:
Telltale is looking for Narrative Designers to join our interactive story team.
We want experienced designers to help create interactive action and exploration beats, compelling choices, and narrative branches that reward player investment. Use your skills in traditional design principles like pacing, mood, risk/reward, and action to entertain and surprise players, within a strong story and character-based context. You won’t be placing enemies or building levels, but you WILL be leveraging those hard-earned skills in exciting and challenging new ways.
You’ll work in close partnership with our world-class writing and cinematic teams to craft compelling interactive narrative in the vein of Telltale’s award-winning The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among, Minecraft and Batman.
Candidates with a serious passion for creating interactive stories and player agency grounded in narrative will be rewarded with creative ownership, highly-skilled collaborators and opportunity for rapid advancement.
Responsibilities:
Essential Skills:
Application process:
In order to be considered, all parts of the application must be completed.
Create a text-based, interactive story in Twine(the engine is easy to learn and can be downloaded for free at http://twinery.org/). The story must involve a visit to a bank, include at least five interactive moments along at least one path, and take no more than seven minutes to complete a playthrough of a single path.
Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.