Skydance Interactive is looking for a Narrative Designer to work on cutting-edge story-driven VR games, beginning with The Walking Dead VR. We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains. The Narrative Designer partners with level designers, systems designers, and writers to help plan, design and create innovative player experiences.

We’re seeking a seasoned Narrative Designer with hands-on experience in creating story-driven games that support strong player agency. You’ll be the bridge between writers and designers, merging plot, dialogue, flow and gameplay into a cohesive, compelling game. You’ll also work with artists and audio engineers to create 2D walkthroughs with storyboards and 3D mock-ups to better convey your ideas. You’re passionate about taking interactive narrative experiences into new frontiers, whether that’s more immersive character interactions, innovative branching dialogue designs, or virtual reality.

Responsibilities:





Collaborate with the Creative Director, lead designer and lead writer to create a seamless narrative whole from gameplay and story

Assist in the creation and development of story in collaboration with the lead writer and the writing team

Assist in the creation and development of gameplay in collaboration with systems designers, level designers, and artists

Requirements:





Knowledge and experience in interactive storytelling, using both traditional and experimental systems and platforms, including dialogue implementation and environmental storytelling

Excellent communication skills, including both problem resolution and pitching ideas

Demonstrable skill with design tools and implementation, including implementing and combining character animations, audio files, visual effects and props to create engaging narrative

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment

Solid problem solving and critical thinking skills

Passion for playing and designing great narrative games, and knowledgeable about the leading games on the market

Thorough knowledge of game design and development process as well as the narrative development process

At least 5 years of experience as a Narrative Designer or Writer on a game development team

Pluses

Experience with both PC and console game development

Experience with UE4 and Blueprint

Experience in virtual reality, preferably Rift, Vive or PSVR







Link to portfolio or demo reel required



