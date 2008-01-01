Mumtimedia/GPU/Graphics SW positions

Qualcomm is the largest fabless design company in the world. Qualcomm provides hardware, software and related services to nearly every mobile device maker and operator in the global wireless marketplace.

Adreno GPU and Graphics team is looking for ambitious, bright, and innovative engineers who are interested in bringing exciting new technology.

There are multiple challenging positions at multiple levels, offering the opportunity to work with leading-edge GPU/graphics technologies embedded in smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices. Job activities span the whole product life cycle from early R&D to commercial deployment.The successful candidate will work with hardware, systems, software, and integration/test engineers.The environment is fast-paced and requires cross-functional interaction on a daily basis so good communication, planning, and execution skills are a must.

Graphics Hardware digital design teams are developing advanced technologies to enhance mobile devices in areas including 2D and 3D graphics, audio/video, display, and architecture. You will be implementing the industries leading edge graphics processor, specific areas include 2D and 3D graphics, streaming processor, high-speed IO interface and bus protocols. In this position, the designer will be responsible for architecture and micro-architecture design of the ASIC, RTL design and synthesis, logic and timing verification.

Graphics System Team is responsible for the development of end to end and system on chip (SOC) architectural solutions for next generation of graphics processing units (GPUs) and compute devices. They also create the simulator of our next generation graphics core for mobile devices. In this position, you will be responsible for the development of GPU architecture design using advanced modeling methodologies. You will design and implement, define development scope, develop algorithm for some functional blocks, and verify the correctness of the design. You will be working with architects, designers, driver, and compiler teams to accomplish your tasks.

Graphics Software Team is looking for talented software engineers interested in developing software for mobile and embedded devices. Responsibilities include delivering device drivers and tools for Snapdragon chipsets, providing best in class performance, power and features. This role will involve working at all layers of the Graphics software stack on Android and Windows. You will design and develop new features, support new hardware pre/post-silicon development, debugging of issues within software, optimize software for performance and power, development of unit tests and work with our partners, game developers, and OEMs.

Camera Team crafts the technologies that go into perfecting the photography experience and enabling devices to see and understand the world around us. Some of the areas we are hiring for include:

ISP pipeline and algorithms design

3A algorithms design: white balance, exposure, focus

Image quality evaluation and metric development

Computer vision processing

Machine learning and statistical data analysis

Image quality tuning

Analysis tools and automation development

Camera sensor and module interfacing and control

Embedded camera architecture analysis and design

Solution optimization across ASIC HW, CPU, DSP, GPU

Video team is responsible for providing the video solution on all of Qualcomm's chips. Designing video algorithms in encoder and decoder (Algorithm development phase), design the architecture including SW/HW block partitioning, performance and power optimization features (Architecture definition phase), Implement models (using C /SystemC) to accurately model the SW/HW (Modeling phase). Work with the SW/HW team to verify the implementation using the SW/HW model as the golden reference until the feature/chip is taped out. Develop novel signal processing and video analytics algorithms and design SW/HW architecture for computer vision applications.