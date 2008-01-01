Multiplayer Level Designer

Job Description
Does designing fun, balanced multiplayer arenas sound like your idea of a good time? Are you skilled at crafting spaces that highlight fun mechanics and coordinated teamwork? Do you enjoy the fast pace of classics like Unreal Tournament and Quake? Want to develop a game that you’d play even if you weren’t working on it? Skydance Interactive is looking for an experienced level designer to join the PWND team.
Responsibilities
Create fun multiplayer levels that take advantage of competitive FPS mechanics.
Establish and follow level design pipelines from paper design through implementation.
Use metrics and telemetry to fine tune the player experience.
Collaborate with concept and environment artists to make visually striking spaces.
Conspire with systems designers and engineers to improve gameplay in your levels.
Requirements
Passion for playing and designing competitive multiplayer shooters.
At least four years of game development experience across two or more shipped titles as a level designer.
Demonstrated proficiency with one or more current 3D game engines.
Demonstrated expertise with level scripting, preferably tools like Blueprint.
Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.
Solid problem solving and critical thinking skills.
Pluses
A regular player of competitive FPS games.
Level design work on a shipped competitive multiplayer game.
Background or experience in art (texturing, modeling, lighting).
Experience with both PC and console game development.
Experience with UE3 or UE4 on a shipped game.