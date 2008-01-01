Multiplayer Level Designer

Experience with UE4 Blueprints and UMG.

Experience with UE3 or UE4 on a shipped game.

Experience with both PC and console game development.

Background or experience in art (texturing, modeling, lighting).

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.

Demonstrated expertise with level scripting, preferably tools like Blueprint.

Demonstrated proficiency with one or more current 3D game engines.

At least four years of game development experience across two or more shipped titles as a level designer.

Passion for playing and designing competitive multiplayer shooters.

Conspire with systems designers and engineers to improve gameplay in your levels.

Collaborate with concept and environment artists to make visually striking spaces.

Use metrics and telemetry to fine tune the player experience.

Establish and follow level design pipelines from paper design through implementation.

Create fun multiplayer levels that take advantage of competitive FPS mechanics.

Does designing fun, balanced multiplayer arenas sound like your idea of a good time? Are you skilled at crafting spaces that highlight fun mechanics and coordinated teamwork? Do you enjoy the fast pace of classics like Unreal Tournament and Quake? Want to develop a game that you’d play even if you weren’t working on it? Skydance Interactive is looking for an experienced level designer to join the PWND team.

