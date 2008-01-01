Multiplayer Cloud Services Administrator / Engineer

We’re looking for a full-time Cloud Services Administrator / Engineer to work on our upcoming session-based multiplayer FPS Due Process.

Due Process is an adversarial SWAT shooter that delivers on planning and coordination. Each round, two teams of five confront each other in an attack/defend mission on a procedurally-generated level. Before action, each team draws out a plan of attack or defense using SWAT equipment such as breaching charges, flashbangs, ballistic shields, and night vision goggles.

Here is a link to a trailer of an early gameplay prototype as well as a link to our press kit. All assets shown in the video are placeholder and the game looks very different now. Please look at the images included in the press kit to see our intended art style.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2Wu0hOSOyA&t=3s&ab_channel=AlexanderBaard

Press Kit: http://presskit.dueprocess.info/sheet.php?p=due_process

Your primary responsibilities will include:

Analyzing and implementing server systems and maintaining their stability during beta and release.

Implementing a solution for distribution of small, procedurally-generated maps.

Implementing and tuning a team-based matchmaking system.

Requirements:

5+ Years of experience using C# or other C based languages.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a released networked multiplayer title.

Solid experience in troubleshooting LAN/WAN. Hands on experience with routers, switches, firewalls, and VPNs.

Understanding of Traffic Management Principles, Configuration, Troubleshooting, Traffic Performance Metrics, Throughput, Delay, Jitter, Bandwidth, Packet Loss, and Congestion Management.

Understanding of network protocols and web services (TCP, HTTP, XML/JSON).

Experience tuning server systems for performance and reliability.

Experience with version control software (Plastic SCM).

Must be local or willing to relocate to Seattle.

Pluses:

Strong experience with Unity.

Interest in multiplayer FPS or MilSim games.

Experience with AWS/Azure/Unity networking solutions.

Strong understanding of Application and Load testing.

Includes competitive salary pay