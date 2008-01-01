Hi-Rez Studios is looking for a mobile games-loving Mobile User Acquisition Manager to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Mobile User Acquisition Manager will be dedicated to growing our user base of players through paid user acquisition channels. As a key member of the Hi-Rez marketing team you will work closely with product, art, analytics, public relations, community, and platform teams in a highly collaborative global environment.

What our Mobile User Acquisition Manager owns:

Growing our player base through paid user acquisition

Creating, managing, analysing, and optimizing global advertising campaigns for mobile games focused on LTV and optimizing ROI

Create proposals for marketing campaigns

Be responsible for implementing advertising and marketing campaigns working with multiple teams within the studio

Build and expand on relationships with advertising partners

Build and expand on relationships with social media influencers (e.g. - Twitch Streamers, YouTube Video Producers, Twitter Personalities, etc.)

Build and expand on relationships with key mobile partners like Apple Store and Android

Implement software tools to support data analytics used to drive advertising decision making process throughout the life of the game

Implement repeatable processes that can be used for multiple games

Building and managing a team of people to support expanding advertising campaigns and games

Who we are looking for: