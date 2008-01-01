Location:
Mobile User Acquisition Manager
Hi-Rez Studios is looking for a mobile games-loving Mobile User Acquisition Manager to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.
The Mobile User Acquisition Manager will be dedicated to growing our user base of players through paid user acquisition channels. As a key member of the Hi-Rez marketing team you will work closely with product, art, analytics, public relations, community, and platform teams in a highly collaborative global environment.
What our Mobile User Acquisition Manager owns:
- Growing our player base through paid user acquisition
- Creating, managing, analysing, and optimizing global advertising campaigns for mobile games focused on LTV and optimizing ROI
- Create proposals for marketing campaigns
- Be responsible for implementing advertising and marketing campaigns working with multiple teams within the studio
- Build and expand on relationships with advertising partners
- Build and expand on relationships with social media influencers (e.g. - Twitch Streamers, YouTube Video Producers, Twitter Personalities, etc.)
- Build and expand on relationships with key mobile partners like Apple Store and Android
- Implement software tools to support data analytics used to drive advertising decision making process throughout the life of the game
- Implement repeatable processes that can be used for multiple games
- Building and managing a team of people to support expanding advertising campaigns and games
Who we are looking for:
- 2+ years experience in a mobile games performance marketing role
- Strong analytical mindset and critical thinking ability
- Proven understanding of performance marketing and advertising tech
- Understanding of tracking and attributing conversions and the tools to measure associated data (e.g. - Appsflyer, Kochava, Tune, or similar)
- Ability to execute and evaluate A/B testing within campaigns
- Good creative and aesthetic judgement
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Hands-on approach to implementation of and strong ownership for the success of campaigns
- Comfortable working with tight deadlines in a team-oriented environment
