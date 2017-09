We’re looking for a talented and experienced Mobile Programmer to join our team. Help us grow and innovate modern story-based adventure games across all platforms. If you want to join a diverse team from games, film and television, give us a shout!

Top Reasons to Work with Us

You love single and multiplayer adventure games and you want to push the envelope of storytelling in games

You want to join our team and implement and maintain mobile versions of our core games

You want to collaborate with the creative team to find the best solution to high end graphics on mobile devices

You want a fabulous office location with an amazing mix of outdoor and urban excitement

You want a family-friendly city where you can afford to buy a house and raise a family, gasp!

What You Need for this Position

Proven experience shipping mobile game titles on Unity

Solid understanding of the full software development life cycle including submission and release

Experience in UI, game controls, graphics and 3rd party SDK implementation

A passion for creative, focused, results-oriented work

What’s In It for You?

Competitive starting salary

Generous PTO and holiday plan

Great working environment with a dynamic team

Growth opportunities for your career

If you’re a talented mobile programmer who would love to help us push the storytelling genre, please apply today!