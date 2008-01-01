Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are seeking an analytical college graduate with an interest in performance-focused digital marketing. In this role, you will learn to drive customer acquisition efforts for our portfolio titles, Star Trek Timelines, and The Walking Dead: March to War. This is a great learning role in an exciting field, with professional development opportunities.

The Mobile Marketing Associate will learn implementation and management of day-to-day operations of Disruptor Beam’s customer acquisition programs, balancing CPA with LTV to drive revenue for the company.

Working as part of our internal marketing team, the successful candidate will deploy a variety of digital advertising tools and tactics across the full spectrum of channels — social, mobile, search, display, video, and other emerging platforms — to run, track, and optimize acquisition marketing campaigns for each of our game titles.

This position is located in Framingham, MA (Greater Boston area).

What You’ll Do

Network account, campaign, creative setups

Ad-hoc reporting

Coordinating creative asset development and organization

Research, evaluate, implement, and evolve performance-based product marketing tactics, including customer acquisition, reacquisition, and remarketing that drive key performance indicators

Build, run and analyze ongoing A/B/n tests of channels, platforms, audiences, creative assets, landing pages, etc.

Continually optimize digital ad performance, testing new opportunities and retiring underperforming campaigns on a daily basis

Keep abreast of developments in the performance marketing segment and act as day-to-day manager of mobile ad providers and other service suppliers

What We Seek

BS in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Digital Marketing or a related area

Strong affinity for Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and similar fantasy/SF/horror IP

Entrepreneurial, self-motivated, and comfortable working in a lightly structured, fast-paced, collaborative environment

Highly analytical and an eager problem-solver

Excellent presentation and written/oral communication skills in English

Pluses

Hands-on experience running mobile app install campaigns on Facebook and other leading mobile ad platforms (Facebook, Chartboost, Flurry, AdColony, etc.)

Experience using Tableau for campaign analysis and reporting

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

