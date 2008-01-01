Mobile Games - UI/UX Designer

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced UI/UX Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

We are looking for an exceptional User Interface Artist who wants be a part of a close-knit and fast-paced development team. This person will work directly with the Art Lead, programmers, and designers to create groundbreaking user interface designs with our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins & Tribes: Ascend as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our UI/UX Designers do:

Guide the visual and interactive evolution of the product across multiple platforms.

Translate complex ideas into elegant, intuitive designs

Assist with requirements gathering and functional specification creation.

Participate in planning, estimating and scheduling activities.

Maintain and grow our library of standard graphical elements

Analyze current screens for UI improvement opportunities

Keep up to date on current design practices and share with the team

Mentor and share knowledge with other technical and non-technical staff.

Who we need:

Extensive experience designing beautiful, engaging user experiences for desktop, web, and mobile devices such as the iPhone, iPad, or Android.

2+ years of experience creating UI for mobile games

At least 2 shipped mobile titlesFamiliarity with usability and HCI principles.

Ability to visualize, own, and execute the creation of an experience from initial conception to collaborating with engineers on implementation.

Ability to create process flow diagrams, wireframes, and final mockupsAbility to deliver solid designs on a tight deadline.

Must be capable of rendering gorgeous visuals – anything ranging from content layout to form elements and textures.

Proficiency with the Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop in particular).

Expert eye for detail and consistency; no detail is too small or insignificant.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.

Excellent collaborative & communication skills.

High energy and a positive attitudeAbility to work well with others on all levels.

Preferred candidate has: