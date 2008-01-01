Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Mobile Games - Senior Generalist Artist
Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an innovative Senior Generalist Artist to join our Character Art team and work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.
At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your creativity and dedication.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed games SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!
What our Artist does:
- Work on the development of a visual style, design and overall look of any project
- Create beautiful characters, assets and environments to be rolled out into the game
- Collaborate with concept artists and team members to create exceptional art assets that also fulfill gameplay needs.
- Develop visual concepts and ideas.
- Involve yourself with the look and feel of further projects including animation, visual effects, marketing and community building.
- Support team in game design
Who we are looking for:
- A minimum of 5 years experience in game development specializing in either character or environment concept art
- Superior eye for light, value, composition, color, staging, and detail in visual design
- Capable of independently creating concept sketches and final renderings/ tweaks and animation
- Proven experience with 3D software e.g. Maya / 3DS Max
- Experience with Adobe Photoshop and Flash
- Demonstrate pride and responsibility in your work when given the freedom to work independently
- Demonstrate modesty and respect when receiving feedback from your team
- Strong communication skills to discuss artistic decisions and to integrate feedback into artwork.
- Appreciation of User Interface design and its impact.
Preferred candidates have:
- Credited as a concept artist on 2+ shipped titles or playable games.
- Outsourcing, User Interface, and/or motion graphics experience
- Strong foundation in the traditional arts, including but not limited to architecture, landscape painting, and illustration
- Deep passion and understanding for user interaction with art assets and presentations.
- Familiarity with mobile game design.
