Mobile Games - Senior Generalist Artist

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an innovative Senior Generalist Artist to join our Character Art team and work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your creativity and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed games SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our Artist does:

Work on the development of a visual style, design and overall look of any project

Create beautiful characters, assets and environments to be rolled out into the game

Collaborate with concept artists and team members to create exceptional art assets that also fulfill gameplay needs.

Develop visual concepts and ideas.

Involve yourself with the look and feel of further projects including animation, visual effects, marketing and community building.

Support team in game design

Who we are looking for:

A minimum of 5 years experience in game development specializing in either character or environment concept art

Superior eye for light, value, composition, color, staging, and detail in visual design

Capable of independently creating concept sketches and final renderings/ tweaks and animation

Proven experience with 3D software e.g. Maya / 3DS Max

Experience with Adobe Photoshop and Flash

Demonstrate pride and responsibility in your work when given the freedom to work independently

Demonstrate modesty and respect when receiving feedback from your team

Strong communication skills to discuss artistic decisions and to integrate feedback into artwork.

Appreciation of User Interface design and its impact.

Preferred candidates have: